Home / Bar Discipline / Albemarle attorney disbarred after guilty plea (access required)

Albemarle attorney disbarred after guilty plea (access required)

By: David Donovan November 1, 2018

Trevor Ivan Huck was disbarred on Oct. 26. He had pleaded guilty in federal court on Aug. 23 to one count of receipt of child pornography.

