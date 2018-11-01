Quantcast
Arts project shields city from lawsuit (access required)

By: David Donovan November 1, 2018

A nuanced legal issue is like a compelling work of art—open to more than one interpretation. In the case of one city’s decision to lease an historic building to a local arts guild, the North Carolina Supreme Court saw a city that was acting in a governmental, rather than a proprietary, capacity, potentially immunizing it ...

