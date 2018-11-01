Quantcast
By: David Donovan November 1, 2018

Fletcher L. Hartsell Jr. of Concord was disbarred on Oct. 26. He had pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his misuse of campaign funds to pay for personal expenses over the course of several years.

