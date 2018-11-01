Quantcast
With N.C.’s help, Moldova’s legal system is in the making (access required)

Eastern European nation looks to local lawyers for judiciary guidance

By: Bill Cresenzo November 1, 2018

A delegation from Moldova, a developing nation on the easternmost edge of Europe, just traveled to North Carolina to learn about the state's judicial system. And North Carolina attorneys and judges learned from them, too. The trip was part of the Open World Program. In October 2015, then-Gov. Pat McCrory and Moldova’s former Prime Minister, Valeriu ...

