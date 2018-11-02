Quantcast
Administrative – Jurisdiction established over health plan's claim (access required)

Administrative – Jurisdiction established over health plan’s claim (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 2, 2018

  The Court of Federal Claims, and not federal district court, has jurisdiction over an employee health plan’s suit seeking a refund under the Affordable Care Act. Background The Electrical Welfare Trust Fund is a self-administered, self-insured employee health and welfare benefit plan created under a collective bargaining agreement. The Affordable Care Act reformed several features of the ...

