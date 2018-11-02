Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 2, 2018

Even though this appraisal action seeks to ascertain the value of defendants’ common stock in plaintiff Reynolds American Inc., information concerning defendants’ other Reynolds securities may shed light on the overall value of Reynolds and assist the court in assessing witness credibility. The documents sought by Reynolds’ discovery requests are reasonably calculated to lead to ...

