Contract – Business Acquisition – Tort/Negligence – Fraud – Purchase Debt Payments – LLC Distributions (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 2, 2018

  An acquisition transaction left the plaintiff-sellers owning 20 percent and the defendant-buyers owning 80 percent of a new LLC, with the new LLC responsible for paying the purchase price. Plaintiffs have stated a claim for fraud based on allegations that defendant represented that the payments would be “below the line,” so plaintiffs wouldn’t be paying ...

