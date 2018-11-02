Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Construction Defects – Breach of Warranty – Arbitration Agreement (access required)

Contract – Construction Defects – Breach of Warranty – Arbitration Agreement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 2, 2018

Plaintiffs purchased a student apartment complex built and owned by defendants but subsequently discovered purported design and construction defects that resulted in millions of dollars in repairs and lost rent. Defendants sought to compel plaintiffs to arbitrate their breach of warranty claims. Plaintiffs were subject to arbitration clauses when they sought to obtain benefits from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo