Criminal Practice – Plain Error Review – Jury Instruction – Aiding & Abetting – Meth Manufacturing

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 2, 2018

Even though the trial court erred by instructing the jury on aiding and abetting, it was not plain error. Given the location of otherwise common household items and a “burn barrel” on defendant’s property, there was sufficient evidence of defendant’s guilt as an individual actor. We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision to award defendant a ...

