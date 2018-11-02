Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Reliable Informant – Middleman’s Drug Buys (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 2, 2018

We affirm our Court of Appeals’ decision (Where a reliable confidential informant gave money to a middleman, who took the money into defendant’s house, came out of the house, and provided drugs to the informant, a police detective’s affidavit to that effect was sufficient to support a search warrant for defendant’s house.). State v. Frederick (Lawyers Weekly ...

