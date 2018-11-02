Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 2, 2018

Where the respondent-judge failed to issue a ruling for more than five years on a motion for permanent child support, respondent violated several canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct, including Canon 3, which requires a judge to “dispose promptly of the business of the court.” The court considers respondent’s volunteer activities within the judicial system ...

