Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Securities – Ponzi Scheme – Motion for Sanctions – Award of Expenses and Fees (access required)

Securities – Ponzi Scheme – Motion for Sanctions – Award of Expenses and Fees (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 2, 2018

We hold that an award of expenses and fees is justified given that plaintiffs were successful in their motions to compel discovery and to obtain a sanction against defendant SS&C, regardless of plaintiffs’ ultimate success in the litigation. Plaintiffs were entitled to an award of counsel and paralegal fees and expenses, adjusted to the amount ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo