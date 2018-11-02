Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Superior Court / Tort/Negligence –Slip & Fall – Crumbling Stairs – Municipal – Governmental Immunity – Downtown Revitalization (access required)

Tort/Negligence –Slip & Fall – Crumbling Stairs – Municipal – Governmental Immunity – Downtown Revitalization (access required)

By: North Carolina Dispute Resolution Commission November 2, 2018

As part of the defendant-city’s downtown revitalization project, the city leased a historic building to an arts guild, at a financial loss to the city. Under these circumstances, the lease was a governmental – not a proprietary – function, so the city is entitled to governmental immunity with regard to the plaintiff-subtenant’s claim that she ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo