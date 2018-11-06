Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / State Bar swears in new officers (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 6, 2018

Alice Neece Mine, the long-time assistant executive director of the North Carolina State Bar, has been installed as the agency’s secretary/treasurer, succeeding Tom Lunsford, who had held the post since 1992. Mine was sworn in by North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Mark Martin at the bar’s annual dinner on Oct. 25. Mine has been the assistant ...

