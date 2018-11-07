Quantcast
By: David Donovan November 7, 2018

A federal judge overstepped in imposing a sweeping gag order in a contentious series of nuisance lawsuits against the world’s largest pork producer, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled. “Gag orders should be a last resort, not a first impulse,” Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson wrote for a unanimous panel in an Oct. 29 ...

