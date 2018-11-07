Quantcast
NC Democrats break GOP's veto-proof control of legislature

By: Gary Robertson, The Associated Press November 7, 2018

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and fellow Democrats gained influence Tuesday at the currently Republican-dominated legislature for the next two years, breaking the GOP’s veto-proof majority in the House and making inroads in the Senate. Democrats gained at least eight additional House seats — well over the four needed to end the Republicans’ complete control of ...

