Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman settles for $550K after crash with FedEx truck (access required)

Woman settles for $550K after crash with FedEx truck (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 7, 2018

An elderly Wilmington woman whose car was hit by a FedEx truck has settled the case for $550,000, her lawyer reported. “She’s an 88-year-old widow who was literally on her way to serve meals at the shelter, Good Shepherd Ministries in Wilmington,” Richard Watson of Durham said. The crash happened in 2015. The woman was driving through ...

