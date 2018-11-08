Quantcast
By: David Donovan November 8, 2018

Democratic civil rights attorney Anita Earls has won an eight-year term on North Carolina’s Supreme Court in an election where voters also soundly rejected two proposed amendments to the state’s constitution that would have stripped the governor’s office of the power to fill judicial vacancies and make appointments to the state’s board of elections and ...

