Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Constitutional –  Gag order does not withstand constitutional scrutiny (access required)

Constitutional –  Gag order does not withstand constitutional scrutiny (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 9, 2018

A gag order imposed by the district court overseeing suits against the owners of hog farms breached basic First Amendment principles.  Background Hundreds of plaintiffs have alleged that nearby hog farms associated with Murphy-Brown LLC are a private nuisance. Plaintiffs from five cases in the initial discovery pool have been grouped for 11 seriatim trials While the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo