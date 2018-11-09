Quantcast
Criminal Practice  –  Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer – DMV Inspector – Power to Arrest – First Impression – Trespass (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 9, 2018

At the office where a DMV inspector worked, he had the authority to arrest defendant after she caused a disturbance and refused to leave the premises. We find no error in defendant’s convictions of resisting a law enforcement officer and second-degree trespass. North Carolina caselaw has not specifically addressed the scope of DMV officers’ powers to arrest, ...

