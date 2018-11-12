Quantcast
Police: Sixth grader pokes students with needle, charged

By: The Associated Press November 12, 2018

Police in North Carolina say a middle school student who poked other students with a small needle that diabetes patients use to prick their fingers has been charged.
Ayden police tell news outlets a sixth grader was charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon Thursday.
Police say the Ayden Middle School student found a diabetes lancet and poked several students. Police Chief Barry Stanley says another child was cut and that one of the students drew blood from the injury. The needle didn’t belong to any of the students involved.
The school alerted the students’ parents, and each affected child visited the school nurse, who recommended their parents take them to a doctor for evaluation. It’s unclear if the sixth grader has a lawyer who could comment.

