State court lacks jurisdiction over federal immigration holds (access required)

State court lacks jurisdiction over federal immigration holds (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires November 13, 2018

  A Mecklenburg County Superior Court didn’t have jurisdiction to grant the habeas corpus petitions of two men who were arrested by the local sheriff’s office and detained pursuant to a written agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. In 2017, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff and ICE entered into ...

