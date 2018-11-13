Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / West Jefferson attorney disbarred after installing camera in bathroom (access required)

West Jefferson attorney disbarred after installing camera in bathroom (access required)

By: David Donovan November 13, 2018

Andrew Craig Jackson Jr. was disbarred Oct. 28 after voluntarily surrendering his law license.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo