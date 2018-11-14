Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Juice maker awarded $9.26M after deal goes sour (access required)

Juice maker awarded $9.26M after deal goes sour (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 14, 2018

  A judge has ordered Foodbuy of Charlotte, the country’s largest food service procurement company, to pay $9.26 million to a New Jersey juice manufacturer for over-invoicing it, attorneys report. Kurt Lindquist, Emily Doll, and Russ Ferguson of Womble Bond Dickinson in Charlotte, who represented Gregory Packaging, the maker of Suncup juice, report that U.S. District ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo