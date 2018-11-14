Quantcast
Racial comments don't overcome no-impeachment rule

By: Matt Chaney November 14, 2018

An African-American defendant who was convicted of drug and firearm charges may not interview the convicting jurors for signs of racial animus, despite a juror’s statement that his peer expressed racial prejudice during deliberations, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled. This is the first time the 4th Circuit has interpreted the U.S. Supreme ...

