Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Texting and driving leads to $4.5M verdict (access required)

Texting and driving leads to $4.5M verdict (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 14, 2018

A Durham County jury has awarded $4.5 million to the family of a bicyclist killed by a distracted driver, the family’s attorney reported. Eugene Rotberg, 66, was riding his bike on N.C. 98 in Durham County On May 10, 2016, when the driver, Russell Rutledge, drifted onto the shoulder and hit him from behind, said Ann ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo