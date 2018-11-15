Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / City of Charlotte settles airport runway lawsuits for $1.5M (access required)

City of Charlotte settles airport runway lawsuits for $1.5M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 15, 2018

The city of Charlotte will pay more than $1.5 million to compensate property owners who sued the city over the 2010 opening of a new runway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, the plaintiffs’ attorneys reported. Tommy Odom of the Odom Firm in Charlotte reports that the landowners filed actions for inverse condemnation in 2012 for the taking ...

