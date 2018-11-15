Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Justice is blind, but clearly not mute (access required)

Justice is blind, but clearly not mute (access required)

By: David Donovan November 15, 2018

The whole point of a court of appeal is to disabuse trial judges who’ve somehow misapplied the law, and on occasion exasperated appellate judges have been known to issue their rebukes in particularly pointed language. But an opinion this month by the North Carolina Court of Appeals brought something Sidebar doesn’t recall having ever seen ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo