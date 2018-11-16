Quantcast
Civil Practice  –  Jury & Jurors – Allen Charges – Deadlock Note – Mistrial Motion (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 16, 2018

Although the jury, having already received one Allen charge, reported a ten-two deadlock, the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it gave a second Allen charge. We affirm the trial court’s denial of plaintiff’s motion for a mistrial. After receiving one Allen charge, the jury reported that it was deadlocked ten to two, with the ...

