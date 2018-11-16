Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – DWI – Blood Draw/Charge Timing – Specimen Collection – Constitution – Confrontation Right

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 16, 2018

A state trooper could have defendant’s blood drawn before the trooper served defendant with a DWI citation. The trooper had probable cause to believe defendant had driven while impaired, and the evidence showed that defendant already knew he would be charged with DWI by the time his blood was drawn. We affirm the trial court’s denial ...

