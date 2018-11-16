Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Evidence – Hearsay – Plain Error Review – Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Evidence – Hearsay – Plain Error Review – Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 16, 2018

Regardless of the trial court’s admission of prior inconsistent statements by a prosecution witness – defendant’s girlfriend – the state presented substantial evidence of defendant’s possession of firearms via the testimony of the arresting officers. We find no plain or prejudicial error in defendant’s conviction of possession of a firearm by a felon. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo