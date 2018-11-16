Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  –  Parent & Child – Support Arrears – Improper Modification – Tax Deduction (access required)

Domestic Relations  –  Parent & Child – Support Arrears – Improper Modification – Tax Deduction (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 16, 2018

Although the plaintiff-father may be liable to the defendant-mother for wrongfully claiming all four of the parties’ children as his dependents for a tax deduction, the mother’s child support arrears obligation is not for the benefit of the father, but for the benefit of the children. Therefore, the trial court erred when it credited towards ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo