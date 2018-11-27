Quantcast
Criminal Practice –  In-Court Identification – Suggestive Pretrial ID – Victim’s Facebook Search (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 27, 2018

The circumstances surrounding the robbery victim’s initial identification of defendant as the individual who robbed him may have been “suggestive”: shortly after the stressful event of being robbed at gunpoint, the victim purposefully scoured the Facebook page of the woman with whom he had been on a first date at the time of the robbery; ...

