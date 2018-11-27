Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Indicted Offense & Conviction – ‘Lolita’ Definition – SBM – Lifetime Registration (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 27, 2018

Where defendant was indicted for first-degree sexual offense, the trial court erred by instructing the jury on the crime of sex offense with a child by an adult, which carries a mandatory 300-month minimum prison term, whereas the crime for which defendant was indicted does not. Nevertheless, in convicting defendant of sex offense with a ...

