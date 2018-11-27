Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Possession of a Stolen ‘Vehicle’ – Trailer – False Pretense (access required)

Criminal Practice – Possession of a Stolen ‘Vehicle’ – Trailer – False Pretense (access required)

By: North Caroline Weekly Staff, BridgeTower Media Newswires November 27, 2018

For purposes of the offense of possession of a stolen vehicle, a “vehicle” is defined as “[e]very device . . . by which any . . . property . . . may be transported or drawn upon a highway. . . .” G.S. § 20-4.01(49). Therefore, the stolen refrigerated trailer, which defendant tried to sell ...

