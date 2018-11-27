Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice Probation – Revocation – Absconding – Ankle Monitor Removal – Unreturned Voicemails (access required)

Criminal Practice Probation – Revocation – Absconding – Ankle Monitor Removal – Unreturned Voicemails (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 27, 2018

Where defendant left his probation officer a voicemail saying he was being evicted, did not respond to the probation officer’s voicemails, and forcibly removed his ankle monitor, the trial court could find that defendant had willfully absconded from supervision, despite the fact that all this occurred within a single day. There is no minimum amount ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo