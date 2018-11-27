Quantcast
Criminal Practice  –  Search & Seizure – Police Encounter – Marijuana Odor – Consensual Search

By: North Caroline Weekly Staff, BridgeTower Media Newswires November 27, 2018

Defendant had parked his truck in a school parking lot at night when a police officer asked him to exit the truck and answer questions. This did not constitute a “seizure” for purposes of the Fourth Amendment. We affirm the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion to suppress the results of a search of his truck. The ...

