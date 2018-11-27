Quantcast
State board announces newest specialists (access required)

By: David Donovan November 27, 2018

The following lawyers have met all of the certification requirements and were certified by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization on Nov. 19, according to the board’s website. Results for bankruptcy certifications will be available in the spring of 2019. Appellate Practice Patrick M. Kane, Greensboro Sherri Horner Lawrence, Raleigh Kip D. Nelson, Greensboro Mark R. Sigmon, ...

