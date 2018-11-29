Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Support – Contempt – Ability to Pay

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Support – Contempt – Ability to Pay

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 29, 2018

The record is devoid of evidence of the defendant-mother’s ability to pay the amount of child support she had been ordered to pay or to purge that amount at the time of the hearing; therefore, the trial court’s finding of defendant’s ability to pay is not supported by competent evidence. We vacate the contempt order and ...

