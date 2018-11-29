Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – DWI – Jurisdiction – District & Superior Court Cases – Roadside Breath Test – Second Intoxilyzer Machine – Rights Advice – Sentencing – Pending Appeal (access required)

Criminal Practice  – DWI – Jurisdiction – District & Superior Court Cases – Roadside Breath Test – Second Intoxilyzer Machine – Rights Advice – Sentencing – Pending Appeal (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 29, 2018

Even though the state never formally dismissed the district court DWI case against defendant, which was based on a citation issued by the arresting officer, once the grand jury indicted defendant for driving while impaired, the state proceeded in superior court and no longer pursued the district court case. The state’s abandonment of its prosecution ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo