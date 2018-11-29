Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  –  Alimony – Marital Misconduct – Adultery – Alimony Amount & Duration (access required)

Domestic Relations  –  Alimony – Marital Misconduct – Adultery – Alimony Amount & Duration (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 29, 2018

Even though there is no direct evidence that the plaintiff-husband committed adultery, there was sufficient circumstantial evidence: (1) prior to the parties’ separation, the husband began to repeat suspicious behaviors he had exhibited in 2011 when he had a prior affair; (2) a private investigator photographed the husband and “Sue Smith” kissing in a parking ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo