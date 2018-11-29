Quantcast
November 29, 2018

Before the trial court could completely deny visitation to the defendant-mother, the trial court was required to make findings – based on clear, cogent and convincing evidence – that the mother had forfeited her parental visitation rights. We affirm the trial court’s order in part, vacate in part and remand. The trial court granted full custody to ...

