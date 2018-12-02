Lawyers in the News – Dec. 3

Hedrick Gardner has announced the addition of six associates. Katherine Escalante practices on the firm’s civil litigation team in Charlotte and is a Wake Forest University School of Law graduate. Christian Ferlan joined the firm’s workers’ compensation team and is a University of North Carolina School of Law graduate. Farrah Raja practices with the firm’s workers’ compensation team in Charlotte and is also a UNC Law graduate. Aviance Brown joins the Raleigh office in its civil practice and is a North Carolina Central University School of Law graduate. Nick Inchaustegui practices civil litigation in Wilmington, where he focuses on general liability matters, and is a University of Richmond School of Law graduate. Kenan Drum practices workers’ compensation in Wilmington and is also a UNC Law graduate.

Michael Cecka has joined K&L Gates in the firm’s Charlotte office as a partner in its banking and asset finance practice. He comes to the firm from Alston & Bird.

McGuireWoods elected 17 new partners effective Jan. 1: Kenneth Abrams, Heather Welch Arbogast, Locke Beatty, Samuel Bernstein, Andriana Shultz Daly, Aaron Jaroff, Karla Johnson, Kristen Kirby, Justin Lowery, Casey Erin Lucier, Melissa Martinez, Stephen Murphy, Matthew Orso, Meredith Pinson, Brian Schmalzbach, Mirlande Telfort and Anna Timmerman.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

