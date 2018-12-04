Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Biz Court denies officer advance on legal fees (access required)

Biz Court denies officer advance on legal fees (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires December 4, 2018

  A former officer and director of a private, closely held business is not entitled to the advancement of his legal fees and costs pursuant to the company’s bylaws where he failed to demonstrate that irreparable harm would result without advancement, the North Carolina Business Court has ruled. The former president of Yale Carolinas, Inc., Christopher Gray ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo