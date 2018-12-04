Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Former Charlotte attorney suspended. (access required)

Former Charlotte attorney suspended. (access required)

By: David Donovan December 4, 2018

Jeffrey W. Ellingworth was suspended from the practice of law for four years on Nov. 21.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo