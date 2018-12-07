Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Bankruptcy –  Post-petition payments can't be sought for child support (access required)

Bankruptcy –  Post-petition payments can’t be sought for child support (access required)

By: North Caroline Weekly Staff, BridgeTower Media Newswires December 7, 2018

The Bankruptcy Code is clear that when a Chapter 13 plan is not confirmed, the trustee must return post-petition payments to the debtor. As a result, the child support division could not levy on funds held by the trustee because they must be returned to the debtor. Background In July 2016, Barry Webb filed a voluntary petition ...

