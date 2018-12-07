Quantcast
December 7, 2018

In the aftermath of a drug deal gone bad, the trial court erred when it failed to give the jury clear instructions on transferred intent and failed to instruct the jury on self-defense with regard to an assault charge. We award defendant a new trial on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent ...

