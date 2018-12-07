Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence –  Medical Malpractice – First Impression – Administrative Negligence – Pain & Suffering – New Trial (access required)

Tort/Negligence –  Medical Malpractice – First Impression – Administrative Negligence – Pain & Suffering – New Trial (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 7, 2018

In the first case deciding the pleading requirements for administrative negligence as a medical malpractice action following the 2011 amendments to G.S. § 90-21.11(2), the court rules that a decedent’s estate only alleged medical negligence – not administrative negligence – because its allegations relate only to failures in the clinical care that the defendant-hospital provided ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo