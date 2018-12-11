Settlement reached in 2018 Hardee’s hepatitis A outbreak

A settlement of $246,000 has been reached in the class action lawsuit against the Hardee’s Restaurant located at 2604 Little Rock Road in Charlotte, North Carolina. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of those exposed to Hepatitis A while at the restaurant between June 13, 2018 and June 23, 2018. The class is represented by Marler Clark, the food safety law firm, and Sellers, Ayers, Dortch, and Lyons, a respected local firm.

The class is defined as follows:

All individuals who were (a) potentially exposed to the Hepatitis-A Virus (“HAV”) at the Hardee’s Restaurant, 2604 Little Rock Road, Charlotte, North Carolina (“Charlotte Hardee’s”), between June 13, 2018, and June 23, 2018 (“Potential Exposure Period”), and (b) who, as a result of such potential exposure to HAV, obtained preventive medical treatment, including the administration of IG, HAV vaccine shots, or blood tests within 14 days after their exposure, and in no event any later than July 7, 2018.

Class members must submit a claim form to receive settlement money. A detailed notice of settlement and claim form will be sent by United States Postal Service to each class member. Additionally, members can obtain claim forms and other information at www.CharlotteHepA.com.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

