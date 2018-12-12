Charlotte attorney suspended

Attorney: Tania Love Leon

Location: Charlotte

Bar membership: Member since 1982

Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two years on Nov. 28. The suspension is stayed so long as Leon complies with certain conditions.

Background: Leon knowingly made false statements of fact in a verified complaint filed in Mecklenburg County in 2014 and knowingly made false statements of fact and asserted an issue lacking a non-frivolous basis in law in motion for entry of default filed in Mecklenburg County in 2015. Leon also knowingly made false statements to the state bar in connection with a disciplinary matter.

Previous discipline: None

All information contained in the Bar Discipline Roundup is compiled and edited by Lawyers Weekly editor-in-chief David Donovan. He can be reached at david.donovan@nclawyersweekly.com.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

